Parents at a school in Alabama are demanding the removal of a rainbow flag put up in a classroom to celebrate LGBT tolerance.
The flag, at Auburn High School in Alabama, was made by members of a school club last week and put on display in a teacher’s classroom.
But angry parents have demanded that the symbol be torn down.
Hundreds have signed an online petition which compares the flag to a Confederate flag, widely seen as a racist symbol in support of slavery.
Parents demand removal of school's rainbow flag, unless it flies Confederate flag too
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Aug 23, 2017 7:41 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment