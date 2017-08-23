Newsvine

Parents demand removal of school's rainbow flag, unless it flies Confederate flag too

Parents at a school in Alabama are demanding the removal of a rainbow flag put up in a classroom to celebrate LGBT tolerance.

The flag, at Auburn High School in Alabama, was made by members of a school club last week and put on display in a teacher’s classroom.

But angry parents have demanded that the symbol be torn down.

Hundreds have signed an online petition which compares the flag to a Confederate flag, widely seen as a racist symbol in support of slavery.

