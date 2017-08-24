Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1675 Seeds: 16280 Comments: 88686 Since: Oct 2008

Bernie Sanders voters helped Trump become President

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Thu Aug 24, 2017 5:23 AM
Discuss:

Bernie Sanders supporters switched their allegiance to Donald Trump in large enough numbers last November to sway the election for the real estate billionaire, according to an analysis of voter data released Tuesday by the blog Political Wire. Since Trump’s shock victory over Hillary Clinton, much discussion has focused on the degree to which passionate Sanders supporters’ refusal to embrace Clinton led to the Republican winding up in the White House.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor