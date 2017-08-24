Dumb Virginia Democrat Doesn't Even Want To Own Slaves! What A Idiot!

In what has to be the stupidest stretch of logic — today, at least — in the ongoing dialogue over the removal of Confederate monuments, the Virginia GOP posted a weirdass condemnation of Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, who’s now running for governor (Terry McAuliffe is term-limited). You see, Northam has called for the removal of Civil War Participation Trophies, since they honor actual traitors to the USA, and were mostly erected to reinforce the post-Reconstruction myth of the “Lost Cause” — historically, they have more to do with reinforcing white supremacy than anything else. Ah, but the state GOP thought it had a real winner of a slam on Northam, whose ancestors actually owned slaves: