Couple Says Sonogram Shows Jesus Watching Over Fetus (Photos)

After two difficult pregnancies, a Pennsylvania couple instantly felt reassured when they took a look at their third daughter's sonogram and were surprised to spot what they say is a clear image of a man watching over the fetus.

"When I [saw] it, it almost brought tears to my eyes," father Zac Smith told WPMT. "I was speechless, I just couldn't believe it, I really didn't believe what I was seeing."

Smith said that as soon as he laid eyes on the image, he knew that the figure was "the angel or God or Jesus, however you want to propose it, I look at it as my blessing."