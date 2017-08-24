The United Nations warns of 'alarming' levels of racism in America and urges Trump to 'unequivocally' condemn white supremacists

A top United Nations body on racial discrimination has taken the unusual step of urging the US to 'unequivocally and unconditionally' reject racist hate speech and crimes after a far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Its chairwoman called for President Donald Trump to take the lead.

The Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination pointed Wednesday in a statement that didn't explicitly mention Trump to 'the failure at the highest political level to unequivocally reject racist violent events' in the United States.