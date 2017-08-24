A top United Nations body on racial discrimination has taken the unusual step of urging the US to 'unequivocally and unconditionally' reject racist hate speech and crimes after a far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Its chairwoman called for President Donald Trump to take the lead.
The Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination pointed Wednesday in a statement that didn't explicitly mention Trump to 'the failure at the highest political level to unequivocally reject racist violent events' in the United States.
The United Nations warns of 'alarming' levels of racism in America and urges Trump to 'unequivocally' condemn white supremacists
