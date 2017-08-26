Historian warns Donald Trump may have to be removed from the White House at gunpoint

An expert on Latin American dictators says President Donald Trump may refuse to leave office.

“What if Donald Trump refuses to leave the presidency peacefully when it’s time for him to go?” Tim Rogers asked at Fusion. “And after watching his deranged cult rally in Phoenix this week, I’m starting to think that Trump could be positioning himself to stay in power at all costs, especially in the case of an impeachment attempt.”

Rogers is an expert on Nicaragua’s Sandinista Front for National Liberation (FSLN) and President Daniel Ortega. He has noticed striking similarities.