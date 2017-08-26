Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1675 Seeds: 16285 Comments: 88703 Since: Oct 2008

Historian warns Donald Trump may have to be removed from the White House at gunpoint

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Sat Aug 26, 2017 5:36 AM
Discuss:

An expert on Latin American dictators says President Donald Trump may refuse to leave office.

“What if Donald Trump refuses to leave the presidency peacefully when it’s time for him to go?” Tim Rogers asked at Fusion. “And after watching his deranged cult rally in Phoenix this week, I’m starting to think that Trump could be positioning himself to stay in power at all costs, especially in the case of an impeachment attempt.”

Rogers is an expert on Nicaragua’s Sandinista Front for National Liberation (FSLN) and President Daniel Ortega. He has noticed striking similarities.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor