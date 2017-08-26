Faced With Political Annihilation, Republicans Suddenly Want to Sound Like Liberals

Peggy Noonan, Bill Kristol, Charlie Sykes, Jeff Flake, some guy named Julius Krein, and an ever growing list of staunch conservatives are setting the media's heart aflutter by bashing the ideological train-wreck the conservative movement has become.

It's weird, though, because while they're supposed to be conservatives, they sound an awful lot like liberals. Here's the latest progressive mimic, Lance Dutson:

The intellectual backbone of the Republican Party is broken, and this has caused our party to languish in a fetid swamp of stupidity so grotesque that our president and our governor [Paul LePage] cannot establish a moral difference between the Ku Klux Klan and the Black Lives Matter movement.And this is no longer a passive act: Republicans have given safe harbor to the practitioners of this opportunist, hateful stupidity and are helping them to attain power.