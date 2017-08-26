The "grown-ups" in Trump's White House have been exposed as cowards

Do they have no shame? On 15 August, Donald Trump stood in the lobby of his eponymous tower in New York and heaped praise on racists, bigots and fascists. There were, Trump averred, “very fine people” among the group of neo-Nazi marchers who had spent the previous Friday in Charlottesville, Virginia, chanting “Jews will not replace us.”

The president’s remarks should have come as no surprise to anyone with even a passing familiarity with his life story. Trump has a long and well-documented history of racism, nativism and xenophobia: from refusing to rent his father’s apartments to black families in Queens, New York; to reportedly keeping a book of Hitler’s speeches in his bedside cabinet; to repeatedly questioning the citizenship of the first black president of the United States.