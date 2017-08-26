Newsvine

Disgusting Trump Is Using Hurricane As An Opportunity To Deport People

Seeded by Soph0571
Seeded on Sat Aug 26, 2017 6:20 AM
A Category Four hurricane has hit Texas. It’s set to be the most disastrous hurricane since Katrina hit Louisiana in 2005, yet Donald Trump is using it as an opportunity to deport people.

Thousands of people are evacuating the affected areas, trying to beat the storm. Instead of helping ensure that evacuations go smoothly, the Trump administration is doing the exact opposite. They are creating checkpoints and forcing people to show their “papers” proving they are documented residents of the United States.

