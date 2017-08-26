Newsvine

Georgia woman fired for accidentally menstruating on her work chair

The ACLU of Georgia is filed a lawsuit against the former employer of a woman who says was fired after accidental period leaks due to premenopause. USA Today reports:

Alisha Coleman, who is being represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia, filed a lawsuit last week against the Bobby Dodd Institute, an employment agency in Fort Benning, Ga. In the filing, she detailed two occasions where her period leaked and she was allegedly given a disciplinary write-up and then fired.

She was told she was being fired because she didn't "practice high standards of personal hygiene and maintain a clean, neat appearance while on duty," according to the lawsuit.

