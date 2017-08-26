This Red State's Voting Laws Are So Racist, Courts Ruled Against Them 4 Times in the Past 9 Days

In what can only be described as unsurprising, a federal court has found a Republican-controlled state in this country to be guilty of gerrymandering, or redrawing district lines to favor a single political party, in order to disenfranchise African Americans. We are talking, of course, about Texas, the place that has given the country political thorns like George W. Bush, Rick Perry, Ted Cruz, and Greg Abbott amongst a plethora of others.

What makes this case particularly noteworthy, aside from the fact that a red state was actually caught gerrymandering in a post-Shelby County v. Holder world, is that this is not the first time Texas has been discovered to have supported a form of voter suppression within the year. Nor is it the first time they have been caught within the month. No, in the span of 9 days alone, between August 15 and August 23, federal courts have found four instances of the Lone Star state actively trying to prevent minorities in their borders from exercising their right to vote.