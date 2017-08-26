Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1676 Seeds: 16296 Comments: 88746 Since: Oct 2008

Anti-Choice Laws Are Decimating Clinics That Provide Abortions

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: themarysue.com
Seeded on Sat Aug 26, 2017 7:26 AM
Discuss:

ast week, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee equated abortion clinics to Confederate monuments, suggesting people have as much right to take down Confederate statues as anti-choice extremists do clinics.

But this analogy, aside from ignoring the role of Confederate statues in glorifying a history of violent racism, is also flawed. Where Confederate statues do absolutely nothing beyond embolden and encourage today’s racist neo-Nazis and degrade African Americans, abortion clinics don’t glorify the procedure, and instead serve women with life-saving resources that allow them to control their bodies.

And, one last time for the conservatives in the back—there is no comparison between abortion and slavery, although there certainly is, between the state forcing women to give birth and slavery.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor