Anti-Choice Laws Are Decimating Clinics That Provide Abortions

ast week, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee equated abortion clinics to Confederate monuments, suggesting people have as much right to take down Confederate statues as anti-choice extremists do clinics.

But this analogy, aside from ignoring the role of Confederate statues in glorifying a history of violent racism, is also flawed. Where Confederate statues do absolutely nothing beyond embolden and encourage today’s racist neo-Nazis and degrade African Americans, abortion clinics don’t glorify the procedure, and instead serve women with life-saving resources that allow them to control their bodies.

And, one last time for the conservatives in the back—there is no comparison between abortion and slavery, although there certainly is, between the state forcing women to give birth and slavery.