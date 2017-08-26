Six Democrats who could beat Trump, including one Texan

It is way early to be doing serious polling on the 2020 presidential election, but that isn't stopping one pollster from suggesting Dallas Maverick's owner Mark Cuban would have a shot at beating Donald Trump in 2020.

A day after Cuban told a sports talk show host that he hasn't ruled out a presidential run, Public Policy Polling released results of a poll showing that Cuban is one of six potential general election opponents that would have an early advantage over Trump for 2020.