Today, I decided to work from home......

About a year ago, because of the heightened terror status is London I made an executive decision to change my commuter route to work. Before then I had to commute between two major railways stations, protected by lots of police with machine guns because they are obvious targets for terrorists.

So I changed my route and part of that route is now travelling on the District Line. Every morning I sit on a tube that stops at Parsons Green at approximately 0820. Today @ approximately 0820 an explosion occurred @ Parsons Green. There are no fatalities but a lot of people with significant burn injuries. Everyone is treating it as a terrorist attack.

Feeling rather shaky about it really. Thank goodness I decided to work from home today.