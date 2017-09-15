Newsvine

Today, I decided to work from home......

By Soph0571
Fri Sep 15, 2017 3:29 AM
Source

About a year ago, because of the heightened terror status is London I made an executive decision to change my commuter route to work.  Before then I had to commute between two major railways stations, protected by lots of police with machine guns because they are obvious targets for terrorists.  

So I changed my route and part of that route is now travelling on the District Line.  Every morning I sit on a tube that stops at Parsons Green at approximately 0820.  Today @ approximately 0820 an explosion occurred @ Parsons Green.  There are no fatalities but a lot of people with significant burn injuries.  Everyone is treating it as a terrorist attack.  

Feeling rather shaky about it really.  Thank goodness I decided to work from home today.  

